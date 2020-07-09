Active weather pattern continues for a few more nights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level disturbance will move through the region again tonight. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to be in Central and Western Nebraska. Some storms could be severe.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Central and Western Nebraska this evening into the early overnight hours. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The chance of showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Nebraska looks to be 20% or less.

Most, if not all, of Friday will be dry, mostly sunny and hotter than Thursday. Another upper level disturbance looks to be move through the region Friday night. Thunderstorms will likely develop in the Dakotas Friday evening and move southeast into North Central and Eastern Nebraska late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Once again, large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

The rest of Saturday will likely remain dry with just a slight chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in Eastern Nebraska mid to late afternoon into the early evening. Sunday is going to be a pleasant day with highs in the mid 80s.

There is another decent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through the area. There could be some strong to severe storms during that time period so stay tuned.

