Big Ten will move to conference-only schedule if fall sports move forward

(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Big Ten Conference says that the Conference will move to Conference-only schedules for fall sports if those sports are able to move forward. The move will allow the Big Ten “the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic”, according to a statement released by the Conference Thursday afternoon.

The plan includes football, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, and soccer.

“This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

The statement also said that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary for all sports, and that scholarship student-athletes who choose not to participate in sports during the 2020-21 year will continue to have their scholarships honored.

A statement was also released from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos:

“We are pleased that the Big Ten is planning to move forward with fall sports. The conference has determined a path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete on the field and in the arena. The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of our Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten. Athletics is a valuable part of campus life, and important to our community and the state of Nebraska. We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions. While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker student-athletes.”

