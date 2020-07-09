Advertisement

Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name

Lady Antebellum performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Lady Antebellum performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Lady A, which dropped the word “Antebellum,” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years.

The Grammy-winning vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. According to the lawsuit, the band is seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s alleged trademark rights of the same name. The band is not seeking monetary damages.

The group made up Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood announced the name change last month, saying they were regretful for not taking into consideration the word antebellum's associations with slavery.

But White, who has been releasing blues and soul music for years as Lady A, complained publicly that the band never reached out to her before changing their name. Negotiations over the name failed to reach an agreement. A manager for White did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the band applied for trademarks for the name “Lady A” for entertainment services and for use on clothing back in 2010 and no oppositions were filed by any person or entity.

“When we learned that Ms. White had also been performing under the name Lady A, we had heartfelt discussions with her about how we can all come together and make something special and beautiful out of this moment,” said the group in a statement. “We never even entertained the idea that she shouldn’t also be able to use the name Lady A, and never will — today’s action doesn’t change that.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: moments ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

News

Malone Center prepares its students for fall learning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
The Malone Center is teaching its summer students proper safety guidelines they'll use this fall.

News

Grants available for Nebraska child care facilities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In the first month of COVID-19, nearly 20% of Nebraska child care centers closed their doors. For the ones that stayed open, many are still barely scraping by. But thanks to a grant, a lot of them will get some needed mid-summer help.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and LOLITA C. BALDOR
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals are hitting capactity in parts of America battling surges in coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hospitals are hitting capactity in parts of America battling surges in coronavirus cases.

News

Firespring selling signs & shirts to fund promoting black business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Just Do Business initiative was created to help promote economic inclusion for black businesses and Firespring here in Lincoln is raising money to expand those resources throughout the state.

News

Motorcyclist severely injured in south Lincoln crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Schammert
The motorcyclist was northbound on 10th Street when he collided with an SUV that was turning left off of High Street, according to Lincoln Police.

National

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Political task forces Joe Biden formed with onetime rival Bernie Sanders to solidify support among the Democratic Party’s progressive wing are recommending that the former vice president embrace proposals to combat climate change and institutional racism.

News

Malone Center learning program

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5