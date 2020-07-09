Firespring selling signs & shirts to fund promoting black business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Just Do Business initiative was created to help promote economic inclusion for black businesses and Firespring here in Lincoln is raising money to expand those resources throughout the state.

It's a movement that was spearheaded by Nebraska Economic Development Director Tony Goins. Who enlisted businesses like Firespring to get everything in motion.

You may have seen signs popping up around town that say "Equality. Peace. Justice. #love."

Firespring first made them internally but continued to get requests for more to be made.

"We partnered with Tony Goins," said Jay Wilkinson, the CEO of Firespring. "To help educate and empower black Nebraskans all across the state to become elevated economically."

They're selling the signs and t-shirts and 100 percent of the proceeds, so far a few thousand dollars will support the initiative.

"To establish metrics to make sure that Nebraska businesses are intentional about doing business with other qualified black-owned businesses," said Wilkinson. "Reviewing hiring processes to make sure that our black citizens are included at all levels."

While it's still in the early stages it already has many online resources to help businesses. Including a seven-step action plan to help promote inclusion.

"First thing on the list is creating an online resource that will make it easier for people to search and find black-owned businesses," said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says these are the first few steps in a long process to continue to promote black business and a more inclusive Nebraska workforce.

"Our role at Firespring is just to help be a catalyst to help create the tools that are going to make it necessary and possible for us as citizens and as a community to take action," said Wilkinson.

The next round of t-shirts and yard signs will be ready for pick-up on July 28th. You can order them through Firespring’s website.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.