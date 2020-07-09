Advertisement

GI Northwest starting classes Aug 13

Grand Island Northwest Schools will open August 13 and will announce pandemic restriction at the end of July.
Grand Island Northwest Schools will open August 13 and will announce pandemic restriction at the end of July.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest Public Schools superintendent Jeffrey Edwards announced this week that the district will start classes August 13, but that further information related to the pandemic would be announced at the end of July.

In a letter Wednesday to Northwest parents, Edwards wrote, “It is difficult to determine at the start of July what exactly school will look like when we open.” He also said that district officials “monitor and analyze details” of COVID-19 information that might determine any precautions to take when classes start. He wrote that Northwest officials would keep working with the Nebraska Department of Education and the Central District Health Department to make sure students, teachers and staff were safe.

Edwards wrote that additional information about the start of classes would be provided July 30, which is two weeks before the scheduled start of school in the Northwest district.

