Grants available for Nebraska child care facilities

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

In the first month of COVID-19, nearly 20% of Nebraska child care centers closed their doors.

For the ones that stayed open, many are still barely scraping by.

But thanks to a grant, a lot of them will get some needed mid-summer help.

Right now inside of Inspiring Minds Preschool and Childcare, there are about 100 kids.

But this spring, they got down to 30.

“We were on the phone with each other 24/7 in tears, not knowing if our business was going to stay afloat because we didn’t have answers to anything,” said Co-owner, Chelsey Mccroden.

Mccroden says this spring they lost 21 kids and another 20 just stopped showing up, putting a big dent in their income.

“The whole beginning of this was very stressful because we didn’t know how to keep paying our employees, making families happy and keep them coming here and work out discounts and everything,” said Mccroden.

But they're applying for a grant called the Child Care Provider Stabilization Fund, which will give $3,500-5,500 to child care providers who have remained open.

Mccroden said it would help with lost income from losing 21 kids.

“That’s $4,000 a week, whenever those guys left. We lost thousands of dollars in the month of May,” said Mccroden.

There's another for those that haven't been open, they can receive $2,000-3,000 by promising to open within 30 days.

They hope things go back to normal in August when more kids are coming in.

“We can’t take any more kids unless the DHM changes, we know they’re trying to keep everyone safe and that’s the biggest thing keeping everyone safe,” said Mccroden.

