Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in much of Nebraska are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored after a line of severe weather sent high winds, hail, heavy rain and at least a few weak tornadoes to some areas. The National Weather Service in North Platte says weak tornadoes were reported Wednesday evening in unpopulated areas near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in northwestern Nebraska. Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs says law enforcement and weather spotters in each of those areas reported multiple weak tornadoes. Jacobs says the weather service is working to determine whether there were multiple separate tornadoes in each area or whether people were seeing the same tornado at different spots.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say airport security officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a bag at Omaha's airport. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says in a news release that the gun was found Wednesday at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint as the bag that carried it went through an X-ray machine. The TSA says Omaha Airport Authority police were contacted, confiscated the gun and questioned the man, who is from Omaha. Officials say the man told police the he had forgotten he had his loaded gun with him. He was released after questioning.

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least one powerful tornado that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in Minnesota. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening. Two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not know where or how the two were injured. Other possible tornado activity was reported Wednesday in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracker shows 155 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,201. Of the total, nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. State officials say 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 46% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.