JC Brager stays hot, tops Sampson Construction

Connor Wilken hustles for a triple during JC Brager's 6-1 win over Sampson Construction.
Connor Wilken hustles for a triple during JC Brager's 6-1 win over Sampson Construction.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - JC Brager keeps rolling in the abbreviated 2020 American Legion Baseball season. On Wednesday, JC Brager defeated Sampson Construction, 6-1, to pick up its 14th consecutive win. The team’s hot stretch includes the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament championship last month.

Clinging to a 1-run lead in the 5th inning, JC Brager got insurance runs when Ethan Steer scored on a wild pitch. Moments later, a Sampson Construction balk plated Jackson Doty, which stretched the JC Brager lead to 4-1. Junior infielder David Swanson added a 2-run home run in the sixth inning to seal the win.

Sam Craft allowed one run over five innings for JC Brager.

