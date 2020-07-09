JC Brager stays hot, tops Sampson Construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - JC Brager keeps rolling in the abbreviated 2020 American Legion Baseball season. On Wednesday, JC Brager defeated Sampson Construction, 6-1, to pick up its 14th consecutive win. The team’s hot stretch includes the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament championship last month.

Clinging to a 1-run lead in the 5th inning, JC Brager got insurance runs when Ethan Steer scored on a wild pitch. Moments later, a Sampson Construction balk plated Jackson Doty, which stretched the JC Brager lead to 4-1. Junior infielder David Swanson added a 2-run home run in the sixth inning to seal the win.

Sam Craft allowed one run over five innings for JC Brager.

