Lancaster County sees 51 new COVID-19 cases

Two new deaths have been reported in Nebraska as a result of Covid-19. (source:KNEP)
Two new deaths have been reported in Nebraska as a result of Covid-19. (source:KNEP)(KNEP)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,998. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

Recoveries: remain at 714

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent
  • State – down from 10.4 percent to 10.3 percent
  • National – down from 9.7 percent to 9.3 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 16 with nine Lancaster County residents (one on a ventilator) and seven from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

  • Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
  • Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
  • Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
  • Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
  • Events only within guidance by the Health Department
  • Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
  • Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

