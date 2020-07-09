Lancaster County sees 51 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,998. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

Recoveries: remain at 714

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent

State – down from 10.4 percent to 10.3 percent

National – down from 9.7 percent to 9.3 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 16 with nine Lancaster County residents (one on a ventilator) and seven from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work

Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home

Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred

Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19

Events only within guidance by the Health Department

Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people

Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.