Lancaster County sees 51 new COVID-19 cases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,998. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
Recoveries: remain at 714
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent
- State – down from 10.4 percent to 10.3 percent
- National – down from 9.7 percent to 9.3 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 16 with nine Lancaster County residents (one on a ventilator) and seven from other communities.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
- Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
- Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
- Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
- Events only within guidance by the Health Department
- Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
- Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
