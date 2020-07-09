Advertisement

Lincoln family working to clean up after tree hits their home

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It's a wake up call nobody wants: the loud bang of a tree falling into your home.,

It's what one southeast Lincoln family experienced Thursday morning as a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

"To be completely honest I was scared," Emily Loeffelman said.

Loeffelman was asleep in her master bedroom at 1:00 a.m. when her family of four was woken up by the tree.

"On our way to look outside I noticed through the window that there was a tree down," Loeffelman said. "I figured it was just a limb, nothing major."

What she saw, was the opposite.

Her neighbor's large tree split in half, landing on her house.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "This home has been a labor of love and for a tree to crush the back half of it isn't the greatest."

Blue Ox Tree Service spent hours working to break down and remove the tree.

This stop just one of the many their crews will make today.

"It's a long day, hot weather but we're used to it," Joseph Roberts, with Blue Ox said.

Roberts said he was awoken by the storm himself.

"That's when you make sure your phone is on and your volume is up because you never know when you're going to get the call," Roberts said.

Now he said they'll be working as long as daylight allows on Thursday, helping families like the Loeffelman's start recovering.

“We’re just grateful it wasn’t worse, grateful we’re safe,” Loeffelman said.

