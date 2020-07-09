Advertisement

Lincoln woman creates giving tree full of masks

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln woman wants anyone who wants a mask to have one, so she's been working to help make that happen since March.

Lisa Fruhling and her daughter have made about 500 masks since March.

Each day they hang them on the tree outside their home near 91st and Old Cheney.

She started it to pass the time, but now it's becoming much more meaningful.

"I'm just so inspired to give back right now, it's such a strange time so just seeing one or two gone warms my heart," Lisa Fruhling said.

Fruhling said she hopes her masks help protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 while the fun patterns and colors also make wearing a mask fun.

