LPD: Man breaks into Lincoln urgent care; found sleeping inside exam room

While officers with the Lincoln Police Department were responding to a burglary alarm this week, they found the suspect sleeping inside the business.
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While officers with the Lincoln Police Department were responding to a burglary alarm this week, they found the suspect sleeping inside the business.

Early Thursday morning, around 1:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to MedExpress Urgent Care on N 66th Street, near east O Street in east Lincoln, for a report of a burglary alarm.

Responding officers saw a window had been broken.

LPD said there was a blue backpack hanging next to the window and there was a postcard that said 'Exam Room 2, Ronnie.'

Responding officers found 23-year old Ronnie Swartz asleep in Exam Room 2, where they also found a syringe with amphetamines, a pipe with marijuana residue and a BB gun that closely resembled a real firearm.

Swartz was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

