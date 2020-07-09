Advertisement

LPD: Man fights & bites officers during arrest after fleeing traffic stop

The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who fought and bit officers while they tried detaining him after they say he fled a traffic stop.
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who fought and bit officers while they tried detaining him after they say he fled a traffic stop.(Station)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who fought and bit officers while they tried detaining him after they say he fled a traffic stop.

Around 11:54 p.m. on Wednesday officers tried stopping a silver Toyota Camry near N 66th and Orchard Streets, in east Lincoln, because the car was wanted for fleeing to avoid a previous traffic stop.

LPD said when officers tried stopping the car, the driver who was identified as Junior W. Salguero, 22, continued driving to N 67th and Holdredge where he ran into an apartment building.

Officers surrounded the apartment building and began communicating with Salguero. He eventually agreed to come out of the apartment, according to officers.

LPD said when Salguero walked out the doors, he changed his mind and tried to run.

During the arrest, officers said Salguero wouldn’t let go of the handrail and while one officer removed his hand, Salguero then started fighting the responding officers and bit one on the shoulder.

LPD was able to arrest Salguero. He is facing operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges, obstruction of police officer and assault on police officer charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

News

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation into hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meet Jazzi! You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

UNL international student reacts to new ICE directive

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sushant Timalsina was born and raised in Nepal, a country in south Asia. A little over three years ago, he came to the U.S. and is now getting his degree at UNL

Latest News

News

Overnight storm damage in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
Strong winds from overnight storms in Lincoln left behind downed trees and power lines.

News

PHOTOS: Damage from storms in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Send us your pictures of overnight storm damage

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

UNL international student reacts to new ICE directive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
"Why would they send us back in the middle of a pandemic?"

Forecast

Not as Hot, Still Muggy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated t'storms possible throughout the day and not quite as hot.

News

Power outages in Lincoln

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Multiple people without power in the Lincoln area.