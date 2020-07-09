Advertisement

Malone Center prepares its students for fall learning

By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To get its students ready for fall learning, the Malone Center is using its summer program to get kids wearing masks throughout the day. The school community coordinator at the Malone Center, Zain Saleh, said the Malone Center has been doing this since March.

He said each kid wears a mask from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., like a normal school day. He also makes all of the students wash their hands consistently, especially after being outside.

“It was a challenge, but as time went on they grew accustomed to it,” Saleh said. “We’ll have our days of why do I have to wear a mask and we explain to them its to keep you and us safe.” One of the biggest things for him is teaching the kids well enough to where it’s not as big of an issue.

“I want them to be leaders for their peers when they get back to school,” Saleh said.”And say hey I did this all summer and if I can do this, you can do this.” The director of Lincoln Community Learning Centers Nola Derby-Bennett said students at some community learning centers are also getting preparations for e-learning.

“They’ve created online platforms or online curriculum for students to engage in while they’re at home,” Derby-Bennett said. One thing she wants to drive home is making sure students stay safe at learning centers and schools this fall.

“As we look at a return to school, I think it’s important that students are prepared and know what to expect,” Derby-Bennett said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

News

Grants available for Nebraska child care facilities

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In the first month of COVID-19, nearly 20% of Nebraska child care centers closed their doors. For the ones that stayed open, many are still barely scraping by. But thanks to a grant, a lot of them will get some needed mid-summer help.

News

Firespring selling signs & shirts to fund promoting black business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Just Do Business initiative was created to help promote economic inclusion for black businesses and Firespring here in Lincoln is raising money to expand those resources throughout the state.

News

Motorcyclist severely injured in south Lincoln crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Schammert
The motorcyclist was northbound on 10th Street when he collided with an SUV that was turning left off of High Street, according to Lincoln Police.

Latest News

News

Malone Center learning program

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

76-year-old fulfilling passion for racing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The new racer has competed five times at Eagle Raceway this season.

News

Hospitals talk potential surge, testing shortage in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Paycheck Protection loans help keep Lincoln businesses open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
A Lincoln restaurant owner said the loan has helped keep doors open and employees paid.

News

Hospital officials talk about potential for COVID-19 surge and testing in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Health officials say Nebraska is not in the clear yet.

News

PPP loans helping local businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5