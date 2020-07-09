Malone Center prepares its students for fall learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To get its students ready for fall learning, the Malone Center is using its summer program to get kids wearing masks throughout the day. The school community coordinator at the Malone Center, Zain Saleh, said the Malone Center has been doing this since March.

He said each kid wears a mask from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., like a normal school day. He also makes all of the students wash their hands consistently, especially after being outside.

“It was a challenge, but as time went on they grew accustomed to it,” Saleh said. “We’ll have our days of why do I have to wear a mask and we explain to them its to keep you and us safe.” One of the biggest things for him is teaching the kids well enough to where it’s not as big of an issue.

“I want them to be leaders for their peers when they get back to school,” Saleh said.”And say hey I did this all summer and if I can do this, you can do this.” The director of Lincoln Community Learning Centers Nola Derby-Bennett said students at some community learning centers are also getting preparations for e-learning.

“They’ve created online platforms or online curriculum for students to engage in while they’re at home,” Derby-Bennett said. One thing she wants to drive home is making sure students stay safe at learning centers and schools this fall.

“As we look at a return to school, I think it’s important that students are prepared and know what to expect,” Derby-Bennett said.

