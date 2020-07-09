Advertisement

Motorcyclist severely injured in south Lincoln crash

The motorcyclist was northbound on 10th Street when he collided with an SUV that was turning left off of High Street, according to Lincoln Police.
By Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash near 10th and High Streets in south Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was northbound on 10th Street when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left off of High Street, according to Lincoln Police. A witness performed CPR on scene before the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The male driver of the SUV is on scene talking with police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates.

