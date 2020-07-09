Motorcyclist severely injured in south Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash near 10th and High Streets in south Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was northbound on 10th Street when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left off of High Street, according to Lincoln Police. A witness performed CPR on scene before the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The male driver of the SUV is on scene talking with police.

This is a developing story.

