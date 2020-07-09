Motorcyclist severely injured in south Lincoln crash
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash near 10th and High Streets in south Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The motorcyclist was northbound on 10th Street when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left off of High Street, according to Lincoln Police. A witness performed CPR on scene before the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The male driver of the SUV is on scene talking with police.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates.
