NE Lottery
NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 3-25, White Balls: 16-20
(Red Balls: three, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
Month: 11, Day: 17, Year: 57
(Month: eleven; Day: seventeen; Year: fifty-seven)
4-5-3
(four, five, three)
02-26-28-29-36
(two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)