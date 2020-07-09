NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Red Balls: 3-25, White Balls: 16-20

(Red Balls: three, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Month: 11, Day: 17, Year: 57

(Month: eleven; Day: seventeen; Year: fifty-seven)

4-5-3

(four, five, three)

02-26-28-29-36

(two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10

(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)