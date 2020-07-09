Advertisement

Not as Hot, Still Muggy

Not as Hot. Isolated T'storms
Not as Hot. Isolated T'storms(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will stall just to the south of the Lincoln area today and this will help keep the chance for isolated t’storms possible through out the day. It will be a bit cooler today but still on the muggy side. Isolated t’storms will be possible tonight. Most of Friday will be dry, warm and humid. Friday evening into Saturday morning could be on the stormy side again as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. Severe t’storms are possible Friday night. Scattered t’storms will still be possible on Saturday along with warm temperatures.

At this point, Sunday looks mainly dry and not as humid. Temperatures will be close the seasonal average of eighty nine degrees. The heat and humidity start to creep back into the area Monday through Wednesday of next week. Highs will be back into the low to mid 90s. Small chances for t’storms all three days.

