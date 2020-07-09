Advertisement

Officers safely disarm man threatening to harm himself after assaulting victim

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department were able to safely disarm a man, inside his home, threatening to harm himself after assaulting another person.
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Early Thursday morning, around 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on N Street, in east Lincoln, for a report of a suicidal party with a gun.

Responding officers learned through dispatchers that a victim was still inside the home while the person was walking in and out with the gun.

LPD said officers worked with dispatch to get the victim safely outside of the home.

Elliot Trisdale, 27, held the victim down on a bed and placed his arm on their throat, according to police, which caused bruises.

LPD said officers spoke with Trisdale over the phone for 45 minutes. LPD said he armed himself with a .9mm handgun and threatened to harm himself during his conversation with officers.

LPD said responding officers were able to persuade Trisdale to put the firearm down and come out of the home.

He was arrested and is facing assault charges.

