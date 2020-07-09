PHOTOS: Damage from storms in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms moved through areas of Nebraska including the Lincoln area during the late night hours and early into Thursday morning.

In Lincoln, the heavy winds and rain caused damage around the Capital City, with downed trees, limbs and power lines.

More than 5,000 LES customers were without power at one point. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, that number was down to about 2,400 customers.

