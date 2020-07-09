Advertisement

PHOTOS: Damage from storms in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms moved through areas of Nebraska including the Lincoln area during the late night hours and early into Thursday morning.

In Lincoln, the heavy winds and rain caused damage around the Capital City, with downed trees, limbs and power lines.

More than 5,000 LES customers were without power at one point. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, that number was down to about 2,400 customers.

If you experienced any damage during the storms, send us your pictures below.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

