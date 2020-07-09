Power outages in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A severe thunderstorm rolled through the Lincoln area overnight causing widespread power outages.

LES is reporting power outages all across Lincoln affecting roughly 5,000 people. There was a wind gust of 67 mph reported near Vine Street.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is responding to numerous wire down calls across the city.

Norris Public Power is also reporting the following:

- Lancaster County: 862 without power

- Jefferson County: 196

- Saline County: 189

- Seward County: 366

- Thayer County: 400

LES said if power to your home has been interrupted by the storm, report it through PowerLine at 888-365-2412 or http://LES.com/outage.

