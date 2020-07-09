Advertisement

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The records are held by Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

