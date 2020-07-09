Advertisement

UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

FILE - In this June 27, 2019 file photo a man runs on a small path as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany. The world could see average global temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average for the first time in the coming five years, the U.N. weather agency said Thursday. The 1.5-C mark is a key threshold that countries have agreed to limit global warming to, if possible. Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than during the period from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.
FILE - In this June 27, 2019 file photo a man runs on a small path as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany. The world could see average global temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average for the first time in the coming five years, the U.N. weather agency said Thursday. The 1.5-C mark is a key threshold that countries have agreed to limit global warming to, if possible. Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than during the period from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.(Michael Probst | AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)
By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The world could see annual global temperatures break a key threshold for the first time in the coming five years, the U.N. weather agency said Thursday.

The World Meteorological Organization said forecasts suggest there's a 20% chance that global temperatures will be 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) higher than the pre-industrial average in at least one year between 2020 and 2024.

The 1.5 C mark is the level countries agreed to cap global warming at in 2015. While a new annual high might be followed by several years with lower average temperatures, breaking that threshold would be seen as further evidence that international efforts to curb climate change aren't working.

Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.

The Geneva-based WMO said there's a 70% chance that the 1.5-degree mark will be exceeded in a single month between 2020 and 2024. The five-year period is expected to see annual average temperatures that are 0.91 C to 1.59 C higher than pre-industrial averages, it said.

The forecast is contained in an annual climate outlook based on several long-term computer models compiled under the leadership of the United Kingdom’s Met Office.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas said the study shows “the enormous challenge” countries face in meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris accord. The agreement sets a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 C.

The agency noted that the models used for the forecast don't consider the impact that the coronavirus pandemic might have on reducing emissions of planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide.

“The industrial and economic slowdown from COVID-19 is not a substitute for sustained and coordinated climate action,” Taalas said.

“Due to the very long lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere, the impact of the drop in emissions this year is not expected to lead to a reduction of CO2 atmospheric concentrations which are driving global temperature increases,” he said.

___

Jordans contributed from Berlin.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

National Politics

Supreme Court says Congress can’t get Trump records, for now

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The decision came after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand for Trump’s tax returns.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

LPD: Man fights & bites officers during arrest after fleeing traffic stop

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
LPD arrested a man who fought and bit officers while they tried detaining him after they say he fled a traffic stop.

News

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation into hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

National

Social distancing as demonstrated with matches

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

Coronavirus

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.