YMCA to offer specialty license plate to Nebraska drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska drivers will soon be able to show support for their local YMCAs by purchasing a specialized license plate for their vehicles.

YMCAs across the state will be taking pre-orders for the plates from now through August 31. Those interested in submitting a pre-order will need to complete an Application for Organizational License Plates and submit a $70 payment for each plate requested with checks written payable to the YMCA of Lincoln. Applications can be found at www.ymcalincoln.org/y-license-plates.

“We are excited to be able to offer a new way for some of our most loyal members to show their support for the YMCA’s mission,” commented Barb Bettin, President & CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “The Y has always been about strengthening our communities and this statewide effort will be a visual representation of the support we receive to make our mission a reality.”

These specialty plates may be obtained for passenger automobiles, motorcycles and trailers (non-commercial vehicles). Those with additional questions should email info@ymcalincoln.org.

