Advertisement

150 years of faith

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church still stands tall, as the congregation celebrates a 150-year milestone.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church still stands tall, as the congregation celebrates a 150-year milestone.(KOLN)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a rural country road in Seward County, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church still stands tall, as the congregation celebrates a 150-year milestone.

“I always tell people, when I give directions out to the church, just look for the steeple, and you can’t get lost,” Pastor Shawn Kitzing said. “Any direction you come from Seward, Gresham, the Utica area or Tamora, all you have to do is look up and you’ll see this steeple. It’s a gorgeous site that leads you into this little area out here that we call Marysville.”

The church was once part of the beginnings of a small town. “It was called the Marysville Church, and it’s on Marysville Road,” church member Paul Duer said. “There was a town of Marysville that was getting started, and an old mill on the river. The church sits by the Lincoln Creek.” The town did not survive, but the church did. “This year is the 150th anniversary of the congregation, so 1870 was the start of the congregation, and this church is a merger of Immanuel Lutheran and Marysville Lutheran Church,” Duer said.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church was built in 1917 at a cost of $34,000. It only took 6 months for the congregation to pay it all off. “You know it’s just amazing, at that time, to build a structure like this. You have the brickwork on the outside, the stained glass windows,” Duer said. “When I visited here before I became the pastor, you could really tell the congregation takes great pride in it,” Kitzing said. “They tell stories about the stained glass windows, and the fact that the chandelier up on top, they actually crank it down to change the light bulbs.”

Many lives have been touched by the church. “I went to school out there,” Clelland Tonniges said. “The school was right north of the church at that time, and several of us went there. We are pretty proud of it.”

The school which is connected to the church is now in Staplehurst. And the congregation is excited about a ground-breaking for a new school ministry center. “It’s going to have classrooms, offices, chapel area, kitchen, commons area,” school principal Harlan Anson said. The plan is to have classes in the new school in 2021. “The second phase will be a brand new gymnasium that we’ll be able to build on. We can have basketball games, luncheons, all kinds of things that we can host and be a part of, not only for the school, but for the community as well,” Anson said.

While the school continues to build a bright future, the church congregation is thrilled to be celebrating 150 years of faith. And they are looking forward to a bright future. “We’ve had the opportunity in the last 2 years to baptize at least six different children that started in our day school,” Kitzing said. “Those kids have now become members out here.”

Church members hope the doors to this church will continue to stay open, and the message here will touch lives for many years to come. “Every Sunday at 9 o’clock is our service out here and it’s a beautiful facility that is our worship center,” Duer said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pure Nebraska

A journey on Pants Butte road

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Jon Vanderford
There's a road in far northwest Nebraska north of Harrison, that affords visitors an unforgettable scenic view.

Pure Nebraska

A closer look at Windlass Hill

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
There is a feature of Ash Hollow State Historical Park that gets visitors in tune with the incredible effort pioneers made to travel west.

News

New additions coming to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT
|
By Kamri Sylve
Starting Monday, you can check out two new exhibits: cheetahs and anteaters, as well as a huge elephant play structure.

Pure Nebraska

New additions at the Lincoln Children's Zoo

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
New additions are coming to the Lincoln Children's Zoo including an elephant play structure and anteaters!

Latest News

Sponsored

A community center success story

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
The Pender population sign says 1,002 and, although it may be a small town in northeast Nebraska, area residents recently pulled together to build a massive new community center.

Pure Nebraska

Stepping back in time in Nebraska City

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum houses more than one million artifacts, and is the spot where the famous "Eli" windmills were built.

Pure Nebraska

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
A recurring recording of this newscast.

Pure Nebraska

COVID-19 impact on the arts

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
The pandemic is having an impact on everyone, and it's created an urgent situation for the folks at the Lofte Community Theatre at Manley.

Pure Nebraska

Tree nursery in the Sandhills

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT
Did you know that Nebraska is home to the oldest federal seedling nursery in the nation? We travel to the Nebraska National Forest for a look.

Pure Nebraska

Saving a piece of history

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
Many Nebraska communities have buildings on main street filled with memories. There's an effort to save a building like that in Table Rock.