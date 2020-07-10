Advertisement

Drive Through Career Fair set for Tuesday

(KGWN)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Residents receiving unemployment benefits must resume job search July 12.

Job seekers are urged to attend the Drive Through Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Participants will receive a packet with information from over 50 local employers hiring in office, healthcare, construction, manufacturing fields and more. Participants do not need to leave their vehicles.

The fair is offered at three locations:

  • Gateway Mall, 63rd and “O” streets
  • Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd Street
  • F Street Community Church, 1302 “F” Street

Residents are reminded that the Nebraska Department of Labor has announced that people receiving unemployment benefits must start looking for jobs beginning July 12 in order to continue receiving those benefits. Previously, the guidance stated that those receiving benefits had to resume their job search on August 1.

Starting next week, those who do not engage in a certain amount and a certain type of “reemployment activities” per week could lose both federal and state unemployment benefits. This includes the extra $600 a week in federal aid that was scheduled to end the week of July 25. The career fair counts as one of those reemployment activities.

Other reemployment activities include applying for jobs through NEworks.nebraska.gov, attending a job skills class, and meeting with a job coach or career counselor. Job seekers can meet with job coaches and get job search assistance at the American Job Center on the third floor of the SCC Building at 1111 “O” Street.

For more information about reemployment activities, the Drive Through Career Fair, and the American Job Center, visit the Resident Resources page at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

Forecast

Severe thunderstorms possible tonight into early Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front and upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight into Saturday morning. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

News

Two men get jail in UNK sexual assault case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Two men originally charged with raping a UNK co-ed in her dorm room were both sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail.

News

Health officials change Lancaster County risk dial to ‘High’ category

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health officials raise COVID-19 risk dial.

Latest News

News

Mayor responds to worsening COVID-19 conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

KOLN

Mayor and City Council announce budget amendment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The city has projected a $12 million gap in the upcoming 2020-21 budget.

News

Omaha woman who shot her husband near Cozad on I-80 released on bond

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Omaha woman accused of killing her husband near Cozad on Interstate was released on bond Thursday.

News

Nebraska sees surge in new unemployment claims after decline

Updated: 7 hours ago
The number of people filing new unemployment claims in Nebraska surged last week to its highest level in nearly two months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

News

LPD: Stranger holds woman at knifepoint after walking up to her home

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman was held at knifepoint when a stranger walked up to her home while she was sitting on the front porch.

News

LPD investigating fight between men where one is believed to have fired a gun

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fight between a group of men where investigators say one man fired a gun.