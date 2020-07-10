Drive Through Career Fair set for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Residents receiving unemployment benefits must resume job search July 12.

Job seekers are urged to attend the Drive Through Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Participants will receive a packet with information from over 50 local employers hiring in office, healthcare, construction, manufacturing fields and more. Participants do not need to leave their vehicles.

The fair is offered at three locations:

Gateway Mall, 63rd and “O” streets

Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd Street

F Street Community Church, 1302 “F” Street

Residents are reminded that the Nebraska Department of Labor has announced that people receiving unemployment benefits must start looking for jobs beginning July 12 in order to continue receiving those benefits. Previously, the guidance stated that those receiving benefits had to resume their job search on August 1.

Starting next week, those who do not engage in a certain amount and a certain type of “reemployment activities” per week could lose both federal and state unemployment benefits. This includes the extra $600 a week in federal aid that was scheduled to end the week of July 25. The career fair counts as one of those reemployment activities.

Other reemployment activities include applying for jobs through NEworks.nebraska.gov, attending a job skills class, and meeting with a job coach or career counselor. Job seekers can meet with job coaches and get job search assistance at the American Job Center on the third floor of the SCC Building at 1111 “O” Street.

For more information about reemployment activities, the Drive Through Career Fair, and the American Job Center, visit the Resident Resources page at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

