Happening in Lincoln this weekend

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here’s some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.

Food Truck Rodeo

Race on over to the Lancaster Event Center and lasso some delicious bites from local food trucks. There will also be live music from local bands. You can do this every Friday during the month of July. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street.

Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.; items for purchase



Deer Springs Winery Presents The Private Stock Band

Private Stock Band returns to Deer Springs! Private Stock Band will cover a variety of listening and danceable music from the 60′s to the present. The band not only covers the rock, pop, funk and soul you know and love, they also include songs most bands don’t. Come on out!

Saturday at 7 p.m.; $5 and items for purchase



Lotus House Soul Sunday Outdoor Yoga Flow

Join Lotus House for their Sunday Soul Flow Outdoors Yoga class. The class will be led by the Omazing Megan Walker. You will enjoy an active flow class with all the “feel” good vibrations. You will need to bring your own mat and social guidelines will be followed. The class is limited to 30 people, please sign up online to reserve your spot.

Sunday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.; Call for class price



Lightning Bugs Live

Get ready for an enlightening evening, all about fireflies! This is going to be a family-fun evening all about one of our favorite and brightest insects. The program will start with a short online presentation via Zoom and then will transition to a combination of a Facebook Live event where you can watch fireflies light up the sky or you can head out and watch fireflies in your own backyard. At 9:30 p.m., you will reconvene on the Zoom link to share stories of what you saw.

Sunday from 8:30 to 10 p.m.; $5 suggested donation



Lincoln Community Playhouse “Parking Lot Plays”

Lincoln Community Playhouse is heading to the parking lot to begin easing their way back into performances. The theatre will present a combination of cabaret performances, old-time radio and a melodrama. Guests will sit in their cars or right outside their cars and tune in to a FM signal broadcast by the Playhouse to hear the performances. This week’s performance is The Landis Family Band. Please visit their website for social distancing guidelines.

Monday at 6 p.m., parking lot opens at 5:15 p.m.; Freewill donation



