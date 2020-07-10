Advertisement

Health officials change Lancaster County risk dial to ‘High’ category

The COVID-19 risk dial in Lancaster County has been raised.
The COVID-19 risk dial in Lancaster County has been raised.(City of Lincoln)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department has changed the COVID-19 risk dial from the moderate to the high range following a recent increase in cases.

The risk dial was in the moderate range for 4 weeks.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said this is the first time the risk dial has been raised.

In addition, Baird said 75 percent of all cases since June 22 have been in individuals under the age of 40.

On Friday, health officials confirmed 30 new cases in Lancaster County. That brings the total to 2,028.

Recoveries are at 740, up from 714.

The positivity rate is at 7.5 percent this week, up from 7 percent last week.

For more information on Lancaster County cases, view the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

News

Two men get jail in UNK sexual assault case

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Two men originally charged with raping a UNK co-ed in her dorm room were both sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail.

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

KOLN

Mayor and City Council announce budget amendment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The city has projected a $12 million gap in the upcoming 2020-21 budget.

Latest News

News

Omaha woman who shot her husband near Cozad on I-80 released on bond

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Omaha woman accused of killing her husband near Cozad on Interstate was released on bond Thursday.

News

Nebraska sees surge in new unemployment claims after decline

Updated: 5 hours ago
The number of people filing new unemployment claims in Nebraska surged last week to its highest level in nearly two months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

News

LPD: Stranger holds woman at knifepoint after walking up to her home

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department says a woman was held at knifepoint when a stranger walked up to her home while she was sitting on the front porch.

News

LPD investigating fight between men where one is believed to have fired a gun

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fight between a group of men where investigators say one man fired a gun.

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season, contingency plans outlined

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Q&A with NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, who outlines the upcoming fall sports season in Nebraska.

News

$162,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $162,000 for the Thursday, July 9 drawing was sold in Lincoln.