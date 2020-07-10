Health officials change Lancaster County risk dial to ‘High’ category

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department has changed the COVID-19 risk dial from the moderate to the high range following a recent increase in cases.

The risk dial was in the moderate range for 4 weeks.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said this is the first time the risk dial has been raised.

In addition, Baird said 75 percent of all cases since June 22 have been in individuals under the age of 40.

On Friday, health officials confirmed 30 new cases in Lancaster County. That brings the total to 2,028.

Recoveries are at 740, up from 714.

The positivity rate is at 7.5 percent this week, up from 7 percent last week.

For more information on Lancaster County cases, view the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

