Heat Returns. Severe T’storms Tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of severe t’storms will be possible starting this evening in northern Nebraska and continuing into early Saturday morning. Although we could see a few t’storms in the Lincoln area late this evening, the best chance of t’storms will be after 1 am. The main threat will be damaging winds of 65 mph or greater. Before the severe weather threat, we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs back into the lower 90s. There will be a few lingering t’storms Saturday morning into at least early Saturday afternoon. Saturday night is expected to be dry and a bit cool for mid July. Sunday will be a nice day with highs a little below the average and comfortable humidity levels. Sunday will also be mainly sunny and dry.

Monday will be hot with scattered t’storms Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and a bit muggy with a few t’storms on Wednesday. Thursday will be hot and humid.

