Heat Returns. Severe T’storms Tonight

Nebraska Severe Weather Outlook
Nebraska Severe Weather Outlook(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of severe t’storms will be possible starting this evening in northern Nebraska and continuing into early Saturday morning. Although we could see a few t’storms in the Lincoln area late this evening, the best chance of t’storms will be after 1 am. The main threat will be damaging winds of 65 mph or greater. Before the severe weather threat, we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs back into the lower 90s. There will be a few lingering t’storms Saturday morning into at least early Saturday afternoon. Saturday night is expected to be dry and a bit cool for mid July. Sunday will be a nice day with highs a little below the average and comfortable humidity levels. Sunday will also be mainly sunny and dry.

Monday will be hot with scattered t’storms Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and a bit muggy with a few t’storms on Wednesday. Thursday will be hot and humid.

Active weather pattern continues for a few more nights

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Brandon Rector
An upper level disturbance will move through the region again tonight. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to be in Central and Western Nebraska. Some storms could be severe.

Not as Hot, Still Muggy

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT
By Brad Anderson
Isolated t'storms possible throughout the day and not quite as hot.

Hot and humid, severe t’storms late

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
By Brad Anderson
Some of the storms could be severe.

A severe weather threat for midweek

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
By Brandon Rector
Hot and humid weather along with an approaching cold front could lead to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Great swimming weather

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy weather will continue for the next couple of days. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night.

Hot and Humid For Now...Maybe A Bit Cooler Later This Week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
By Brandon Rector
Hot and humid conditions are expected for the next couple of days before a cold front arrives which could cool it down a bit for the second half of the week.

Typical July Weather

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
By Brad Anderson
Typical July Weather in the Lincoln area will continue this week.

Sunday, July 5th Weather - 5:30 PM

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
More typical July weather expected this week with the best chances for rain coming on Wednesday and Thursday.

More typical July weather expected this week

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
By Bill Rentschler
Our typical July weather continues for the upcoming work week with warm and humid conditions. The best chances for rain likely come on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

KOLN Saturday Night Forecast (July 4th, 2020)

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
More warm, humid weather expected this week with every day holding at least a small chance for some rain.