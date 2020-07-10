LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department has changed the COVID-19 risk dial from the moderate to the high range following a recent increase in cases. The risk dial was in the moderate range for 4 weeks. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said this is the first time the risk dial has been raised.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,028. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

