LPD investigating fight between men where one is believed to have fired a gun

By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fight between a group of men where investigators say one man fired a gun.

Thursday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on S 20th Street, in south Lincoln, for a report of an assault involving a handgun.

Responding officers spoke with the 28-year victim who said that he’d been involved in an argument via text message with two friends. He told officers the brother of one of those friends wanted to fight him.

LPD said the victim came home and waited for this adult man to show up at his house for a fight.

The victim told officers when the man arrived, with two other friends, he and the man started fighting.

During the altercation, the victim knocked the man to the ground. When the victim approached the man on the ground, the two friends lifted their shirts revealing a handgun in their waistbands, according to LPD.

The victim told officers the man and his two friends got into a car, drove down a nearby alley but then stopped. LPD said the man fired a single shot back in the direction of the victim and then sped away.

Investigators interviewed the victim and witnesses. They also recovered a single shell casing, as well as processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

