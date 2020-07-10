LPD: Stranger holds woman at knifepoint after walking up to her home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman was held at knifepoint when a stranger walked up to her home while she was sitting on the front porch.

Thursday evening, around 11:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on D Street, in south Lincoln, for a report of an assault.

Responding officers spoke with a woman who said that she’d been sitting on her porch when a man walked up the sidewalk to her home.

The woman told officers she was startled by the man, so she stood up and tried walking inside her home. LPD said while she was walking towards the front door, she felt the man grab her by her hair and felt what she thought was the blade of a knife against the front of her neck.

Officers said she started yelling for her brother, which caused the man to let go and run away, and the woman was not injured.

LPD said officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

The home was processed for digital and forensic evidence as well. If yo know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.