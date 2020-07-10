Mayor and City Council to address Lincoln budget at 10 a.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln City Councilors are expected to address the upcoming 2020-21 budget during a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday.
Few details were available about what specifics would be addressed during the press conference.
In June, Gaylor Baird announced a proposed budget that included measures to address a $12 million shortfall in the upcoming 2020-21 budget, which included five areas of reduction including departmental budget cuts, leaving open positions vacant and cutting a day from Lincoln libraries each week.
A hiring freeze and the suspension of employee travel was put in place in May.
The mayor had attributed the gap to effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on city revenues, including a significant decline in projected sales tax receipts.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.