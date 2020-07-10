Advertisement

Overuse injuries increasing with activities restarting

They say it’s common in softball and baseball players which started practices right away after months of being off.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Youth and adult sports are picking backup after people were stuck at home for three months. As excited as they are to hit the fields, doctors are seeing a trend.

Physicians at Nebraska Orthopedic and Sports Medicine are seeing a surge in overuse injuries in high schoolers and adults. They say it’s common in softball and baseball players which started practices right away after months of being off.

“Everybody was so excited to get back into it and start doing things, and they’re a very small ramp up period before we’re starting to play in games and tournaments,” said Dr. Dane Todd, of Nebraska Orthopedic and Sports Medicine. “There are a lot of overuse and strain injuries that are occurring right now that we’re seeing everyday in clinic.”

The doctors reiterate the value of stretching especially during the hot summer months. If you don’ have access to a gym or don’t want to go they encourage pushups and setups to get the body moving again.

