Severe thunderstorms possible tonight into early Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front and upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight into Saturday morning. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

The first round of rain could arrive this evening as an area of showers and thunderstorms in Northern Nebraska continues to move southeast. The second round of rain looks to arrive after midnight. A complex of thunderstorms will likely develop in South Dakota and move southeast through Central and Eastern Nebraska. While there could be some large hail or an isolated tornado, the biggest threat with this complex moving through the area will be damaging winds. Rain could be heavy at times too.

Once the showers and thunderstorms clear out early Saturday, the rest of the weekend will likely be dry. Sunday looks to be a beautiful day, especially for this time of the year. It should be mostly sunny and not too humid with highs in the mid 80s.

The weather pattern next week will feature a chance of rain each day as occasional upper level disturbances move through the region. There may also be a cold front that moves through Nebraska Monday that becomes stationary and hangs around the area into the middle of the week.

