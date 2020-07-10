Two men get jail in UNK sexual assault case

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men originally charged with raping a University of Nebraska Kearney coed in her dorm room were both sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail for misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Prestin Melroy, 20, of Kearney, and Zachary Reikofski, 20, of Fairbury, were originally charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Court records indicate that a UNK coed accused the pair of raping her in her UNK dorm room on November 4, 2018.

In May, both were convicted on the misdemeanor charges after prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charges.

Both men will be required to spend at least 60 days in jail. The final 30 days in jail can be suspended if probation officers approve.

Melroy’s sentence also includes two years of probation, out-patient counseling, an order to avoid drugs and alcohol and a requirement to take alcohol and drug tests.

The men were students at UNK at the time of the alleged sexual assault, but a campus spokesperson said neither is currently enrolled.

Melroy was also charged with misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault related a separate alleged rape on the same day. That sexual assault charge was also dropped and he was convicted of misdemeanor third-degree assault in that case too. He’ll be sentenced for that crime July 14..

UNK officials said Melroy was a member of the UNK wrestling team at the time of the incidents but was removed from the team.

