Advertisement

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

24th NDCS staff member diagnosed with COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 24. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

Forecast

Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday. Dew points are also expected to be more comfortable to finish the weekend.

News

LPD responds to reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue on Saturday.

News

Make-A-Wish provides Wish Kids with parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
For the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the pandemic means putting about 60 wishes on hold. But on Saturday, they got creative and gave Wish Families a morning to remember.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

Updated: 4 hours ago
A pharmacist and a drug abuser who met while playing online video games pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges after they plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing.

News

Portion of Randolph Street to close Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Randolph Street between South 48th and South 56th streets will be closed for new water main installation beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

News

Cornhusker State Games underway tonight, fans limited to family

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
This is the part of summer when the Cornhusker State Games ramp up, but this year it’s going to look different. Even though it’s different, organizers are still hopeful.

News

LPD responds to shots fired near restaurant at 14th and O street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to shots fired at Gourmet Grill on 14th and O Street Saturday morning.

News

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 23. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.