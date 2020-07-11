Advertisement

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

The 23rd member of NDCS staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is employed at the agency’s Central Office. The person is self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the building as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 23. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.  

