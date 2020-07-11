Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest levels since April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Nebraska has fallen to its lowest level since mid-April, but state officials say residents still need to exercise caution to keep the virus from spreading. Nebraska’s hospitals were treating 97 patients as of Thursday, down from a high of 257 on May 27. The state has a total of hospital 3,907 beds, and 1,583 of those were available for patients as of Thursday evening. Nebraska officials confirmed 198 new cases of the virus on Thursday and two new deaths, bringing the state totals to 20,623 cases and 284 deaths since the pandemic began.

HUSBAND KILLED-WIFE ARRESTED

Nebraska physician charged in husband's death out on bond

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children last month has been released on $100,000 bond. North Platte television station KNOP reports that 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan put up 10% of her $1 million bail to be released from jail on Thursday. Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the June 17 killing of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan. Kathleen Jourdan told police she shot her husband because she feared for herself and children during an argument between the couple inside their vehicle, which pulled over alongside Interstate 80.

AP-US-BOMB-PLOT-PHARMACIST

Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two men who plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges. Prosecutors in Virginia federal court say 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, ran a website called NeverPressedRX that sold oxycodone and other drugs over the darknet. His supplier was 41-year-old pharmacist Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska. The two admitted to conspiring to blow up a competing pharmacy in Wilson’s town so Wilson’s pharmacy could pick up more business and funnel even more drugs to the darknet operation. The men met online in 2018 while playing the video game War Dragons.

POST-IT NOTE BREAK IN

Police: Man who broke into clinic to escape storms left note

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn't hard to track down: He left a note on the door. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officers were called to the MedExpress Urgent Care in east Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a burglar alarm as storms raged in the area. Arriving officers found a front window smashed and a Post-it note on the clinic door that said, “Exam Room 2, Ronnie.” Officers found a 23-year-old man in the exam room taking refuge from the storm. The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal mischief and drug possession counts.

STOLEN CAR CRASH

Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed in SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car. Police say the car sped away with police in pursuit. The car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle. The impact caused two children — ages 12 and 2 — in the SUV's back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle. The SUV's 18-year-old driver and the driver of the stolen car also suffered broken bones in the crash.

ENERGY PIPELINES

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.