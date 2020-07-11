LPD responds to shots fired near restaurant at 14th and O street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to shots fired near Gourmet Grill at 14th and O Street Saturday morning.

According to officials, LPD received reports of a brawl between multiple individuals at around 2:40 a.m. Eventually, two parties entered their respective vehicles and began to fire gunshots at the other’s vehicle.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported due to the incident. This incident is still under investigation by LPD.

