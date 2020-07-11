LPD responds to reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue on Saturday. The incident took place at around 3 p.m.

According to LPD, a man in his late 20′s thought his girlfriend was being held against her will. The man went to check on her at a family or friend’s house.

The woman’s family intervened and a fight broke out, in which two men were stabbed. Both injuries were superficial. One man went to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man in his late 20′s was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

