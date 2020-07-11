LPD responds to reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue on Saturday. The incident took place at around 3 p.m.
According to LPD, a man in his late 20′s thought his girlfriend was being held against her will. The man went to check on her at a family or friend’s house.
The woman’s family intervened and a fight broke out, in which two men were stabbed. Both injuries were superficial. One man went to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man in his late 20′s was arrested and charged with second degree assault.
This is an ongoing investigation.
