Make-A-Wish provides Wish Kids with parade

Staff and heroes were also glad to be reunited with the kids because they haven't seen them in months.
Make-A-Wish Parade
Make-A-Wish Parade(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the pandemic means putting about 60 wishes on hold. But on Saturday, they got creative and gave Wish Families a morning to remember.

Anna, Elsa, Batman, LFR, LPD and the Huskers Mascot, Lil’ Red, were just a few of the celebrities included on Saturday’s Reverse Parade. Make-A-Wish said their Wish Kids are able to stay safe in their cars while also getting out of the house for a while.

Kids were able to decorate their cars and dress up.

Make-A-Wish said as much as the children needed a break from the pandemic, the staff and heroes were also glad to be reunited with the kids because they haven’t seen them in months.

“We have a lot of wishes on hold right now with the pandemic, so we wanted to create something special for our families to come out and do, and remind them that the community loves them and is still supporting them,” said Melissa Davis Schmit, Lincoln Regional Director.

Make-A-Wish hasn’t stopped granting local wishes though. They’ve done a hot tub, remove makeovers and ATV’s all during the pandemic.

