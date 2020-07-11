Advertisement

Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind a cold front that moved through Friday night into Saturday morning, we’ve been left with some fairly pleasant weather on Saturday and it looks like the nice conditions should spill over into Sunday to finish the weekend. Mainly sunny skies are expected as high pressure drifts through the area with highs Sunday afternoon reaching the mid 80s for most of eastern Nebraska, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s as you head west.

Highs should reach the mid 80s to lower 100s across the state on Sunday.
Highs should reach the mid 80s to lower 100s across the state on Sunday.(KOLN)

Drier air is also expected to filter into the region, leading to lower dew points for most of the state.

Lower dew points are expected on Sunday with dew point temperatures mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Lower dew points are expected on Sunday with dew point temperatures mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s.(KOLN)

All in all it should be a very nice Sunday for most of the state. Storms look to potentially return to the area Monday night into the day on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Some severe storms will be possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe thunderstorms possible tonight into early Saturday

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front and upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight into Saturday morning. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Forecast

Heat Returns. Severe T’storms Tonight

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny and hot today. Severe t'storms possible after midnight.

Forecast

Active weather pattern continues for a few more nights

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
An upper level disturbance will move through the region again tonight. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to be in Central and Western Nebraska. Some storms could be severe.

Forecast

Not as Hot, Still Muggy

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated t'storms possible throughout the day and not quite as hot.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and humid, severe t’storms late

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Some of the storms could be severe.

Forecast

A severe weather threat for midweek

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Hot and humid weather along with an approaching cold front could lead to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Forecast

Great swimming weather

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy weather will continue for the next couple of days. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night.

Forecast

Hot and Humid For Now...Maybe A Bit Cooler Later This Week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Hot and humid conditions are expected for the next couple of days before a cold front arrives which could cool it down a bit for the second half of the week.

Forecast

Typical July Weather

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Typical July Weather in the Lincoln area will continue this week.

Forecast

Sunday, July 5th Weather - 5:30 PM

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
More typical July weather expected this week with the best chances for rain coming on Wednesday and Thursday.