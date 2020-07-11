Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind a cold front that moved through Friday night into Saturday morning, we’ve been left with some fairly pleasant weather on Saturday and it looks like the nice conditions should spill over into Sunday to finish the weekend. Mainly sunny skies are expected as high pressure drifts through the area with highs Sunday afternoon reaching the mid 80s for most of eastern Nebraska, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s as you head west.

Highs should reach the mid 80s to lower 100s across the state on Sunday. (KOLN)

Drier air is also expected to filter into the region, leading to lower dew points for most of the state.

Lower dew points are expected on Sunday with dew point temperatures mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. (KOLN)

All in all it should be a very nice Sunday for most of the state. Storms look to potentially return to the area Monday night into the day on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Some severe storms will be possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.