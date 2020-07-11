Advertisement

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H. The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain's name.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H. The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain's name.(Larry Crowe | AP Photo/Larry Crow, File)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain's name.

7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11, but it scrapped the promotion this summer to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores and risking contracting the coronavirus.

“Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer.

The Dallas-based chain instead decided to donate 1 million meals to Feeding America, a hunger relief group. The roughly 33 million people who had 7-Eleven’s membership app installed on their smartphones as of July 1 are also eligible for a free medium Slurpee at any time this month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 5 minutes ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
The impact has already been felt by families who lost kin — and by the health care workers who tried to save them.

News

Video game pals admit to plot to firebomb Nebraska pharmacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
A pharmacist and a drug abuser who met while playing online video games pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges after they plotted to firebomb a Nebraska pharmacy to benefit their own online black market drug dealing.

Latest News

News

Portion of Randolph Street to close Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Randolph Street between South 48th and South 56th streets will be closed for new water main installation beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

Coronavirus

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Cornhusker State Games underway tonight, fans limited to family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
This is the part of summer when the Cornhusker State Games ramp up, but this year it’s going to look different. Even though it’s different, organizers are still hopeful.

News

LPD responds to shots fired near restaurant at 14th and O street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to shots fired at Gourmet Grill on 14th and O Street Saturday morning.

National

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone.

National

Another record day for COVID-19 cases in US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Expert warns the US is approaching 'one of the most unstable times in the history of our country.'