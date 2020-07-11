Portion of Randolph Street to close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Randolph Street between South 48th and South 56th streets will be closed for new water main installation beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 24.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes will be maintained. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.

