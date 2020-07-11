Advertisement

Portion of Randolph Street to close Monday

((MGN Image))
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Randolph Street between South 48th and South 56th streets will be closed for new water main installation beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 24.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.  Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.  Access to homes will be maintained.  Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.  Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

News

Cornhusker State Games underway tonight, fans limited to family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
This is the part of summer when the Cornhusker State Games ramp up, but this year it’s going to look different. Even though it’s different, organizers are still hopeful.

News

LPD responds to shots fired near restaurant at 14th and O street

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to shots fired at Gourmet Grill on 14th and O Street Saturday morning.

News

Another NDCS staff member positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that a staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 23. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Lincoln mayor proposing $25M bond for city budget, creating more funds for libraries, parks, sidewalks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The newest proposal for the Lincoln City Budget is a $25 million highway allocation bond.

News

LNK mayor's new budget proposal

Updated: 18 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Drive Through Career Fair set for Tuesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Residents receiving unemployment benefits must resume job search July 12. Job seekers are urged to attend the Drive Through Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Forecast

Severe thunderstorms possible tonight into early Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front and upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight into Saturday morning. This will bring us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

News

Two men get jail in UNK sexual assault case

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Two men originally charged with raping a UNK co-ed in her dorm room were both sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail.

News

Health officials change Lancaster County risk dial to ‘High’ category

Updated: 20 hours ago
Health officials raise COVID-19 risk dial.