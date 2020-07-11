Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, July 11, the Douglas County Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,049 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received two new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man and a woman, both over 70 years of age, have sadly passed. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County now total 105. DCHD has confirmed 4,694 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.