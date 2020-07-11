Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 33
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Saturday, bringing the community total to 2,061. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 85
Deaths: 2
- On Saturday, July 11, the Douglas County Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,049 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received two new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. A man and a woman, both over 70 years of age, have sadly passed. The total deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County now total 105. DCHD has confirmed 4,694 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.