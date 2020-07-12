Advertisement

2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.
Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.(KRGV via CNN)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez says both of the McAllen police officers were shot Saturday on the south side of the city and transported to an area hospital.

Olivarez says DPS sent troopers to secure the scene after the McAllen Police Department asked them for assistance.

He noted that his agency received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tommy's Express Car Wash - Lincoln - Grand Opening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

News

School supplies drive to help underserved Lincoln students

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Local nonprofit is hoping to supply underserved kids with backpacks and school supplies.

News

Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

Latest News

National

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Forecast

Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday. Dew points are also expected to be more comfortable to finish the weekend.

News

LPD responds to reported stabbing near 41st Street and Colfax Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near 40th Street and Colfax Avenue on Saturday.

News

Make-A-Wish provides Wish Kids with parade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
For the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the pandemic means putting about 60 wishes on hold. But on Saturday, they got creative and gave Wish Families a morning to remember.

National

VIDEO: Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

Updated: 6 hours ago
One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.