Heat, humidity, and storms return to start the week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a nice break from the summer heat and humidity, more typical July weather is expected as we head into the new work week. Ahead of a cold front advancing across the state on Monday, south winds at 10 to 20 MPH will bring in warmer and more humid conditions with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s to low 90s and dew points likely returning to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to upper 90s to start the new work week.
While most of Monday should be dry in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, parts of central into western Nebraska will likely be dealing with strong to severe storms along the passing cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather across much of Greater Nebraska into central and northeastern parts of the state for Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Strong to severe storms are expected across much of central and western Nebraska on Monday.
The main threats are likely to be large hail and damaging wind gusts - but an isolated tornado as well as areas of locally heavy rain will also be possible.

Further to the east and southeast, storms aren’t expected to potentially arrive in Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska until late Monday night and by that time are expected to have weakened some, though an isolated strong to severe storm will remain possible

