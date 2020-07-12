Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s three largest counties plan to send ballot request forms to every voter before this fall’s general election, but it’s not yet clear whether those forms will be sent statewide. Officials in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties say they are planning to send out the ballot-request forms because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because it will help them plan for the election. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen told The Omaha World-Herald he hasn’t decided whether to send out ballot request forms. Heavy use of mail-in ballots during the May primary helped the state set a record for turnout when more than 471,000 people voted.

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities said a 44-year-old man suspected of killing his stepmother was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said 62-year-old Crystal Esch was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported at a home north of Broken Bow in central Nebraska. The suspect in the shooting, Trenton Esch, fled to his home in Broken Bow. He remained inside his home until emerging voluntarily around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol said Trenton Esch is being held in the Custer County Jail while the shooting is investigated.

UNDATED (AP) — A Creighton University religion professor’s tweet referring to a support-the-police rally as a white supremacist event unleashed a backlash before it was taken down Friday. The Omaha World-Herald reports the university issue a statement saying Zachary Smith’s view didn’t represent the school. Further, the statement said, Smith “regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused.” The Creighton University College Republicans condemned Smith’s tweet.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials said a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. The latest case brings to 24 the number of staff members working at the Nebraska Department of Corrections who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Twenty of those have recovered. Officials are notifying people who work and live at the facility of the case, and anyone who had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.