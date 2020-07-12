Lincoln nonprofit hoping to end drowning deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln nonprofit is hoping to bring an end to drowning deaths, one life jacket at a time.

Crihstian’s Cause was set up at Branched Oak Lake Saturday, giving away life jackets of all sizes. The nonprofit said life jackets are in high demand this summer because of the pandemic. The Jackets they do have are left over from last summer.

The organizers said the message is simple when it comes to recreation and water sports.

“Buy life jackets for your kids.. it’s really quite simple,” said said Rhonda Halvorsen, Crihstian’s Cause Chair Member. “You can buy a decent life jacket for $15 or $10 with a sale. You’ll never get your kid back if they drown.”

Crihstian’s Cause is planning to be set up at Pawnee Lake Sunday afternoon. The organization is always accepting donations of new or lightly-used jackets. They also take monetary donations on PayPal, Venmo or at Union Bank.

