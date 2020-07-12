Advertisement

Nebraska’s 3 largest counties to send ballot request forms

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s three largest counties plan to send ballot request forms to every voter before this fall’s general election, but it’s not yet clear whether those forms will be sent statewide as they were before the primary.

Officials in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties say they are planning to send out the ballot-request forms because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because it will help them plan for the election. Nebraska also has 11 rural counties that routinely vote entirely by mail.

Heavy use of mail-in ballots during the May primary helped the state set a record for turnout when more than 471,000 people voted.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen told The Omaha World-Herald he hasn’t decided whether to send out ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state. He said anyone who wants to vote by mail can contact local election officials to request a ballot.

Gov. Pete Ricketts doesn’t think it is necessary to send out the forms this fall, spokesman Taylor Gage said.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse and Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said they want to be prepared in case there is a resurgence of coronavirus cases this fall.

